Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Mary Ann Martello

November 10, 1935 - May 10, 2023

Mary Ann Martello passed away peacefully at St. Patrick Hospital. Our heartfelt thanks to all the caring nurses and doctors on 5 North.

Mary Ann was born in Missoula, the 11th of 12 children, to Italian immigrants Bennedetto and Carminella (Cutone) Martello. She grew up in Missoula, attending St. Francis grade school and Sacred Heart Academy. Upon graduation in 1953, she joined the Sisters of Providence and in 1955 she took her vows in Seattle to commit her life to the Lord.

She spent 25 years in her mission to serve. Her first assignment was to Great Falls at the St. Thomas Orphanage then on to the Mary Immaculate Boarding School in DeSmet, Idaho. She would spend a total of 18 years caring for children. Other assignments were to Mount St. Joseph Convent in Spokane and St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula. After leaving the Sisters of Providence, Mary Ann continued her caring and service for another 22 years, when she went to work for the State of Montana Veterans Home in Columbia Falls.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings; Anna Martello, Rose Monaco, Domenic Martello, an infant twin of Domenic, Camilla Martello, Fonsie Hohman, Dorothy Carraher, and Guido Martello. Her brother Eddie Martello followed her to heaven on May 22, 2023.

She is survived by brother Anthony Martello, sister Philomena Martello and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary Ann is now in the arms of the Lord whom she loved and worked for her entire life.

Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, June 2, 2023 at the New St. Mary Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.