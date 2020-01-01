MISSOULA — Mary Ann White, 76, passed away of natural causes, surrounded by her family at home on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Mary Ann was born June 14, 1943, to Camille and Jacqueline Adams. Mary Ann was the oldest of seven children. Mary Ann and her younger brother grew up with her grandparents, Maurice and Anna Adams. Once out of school, she met her first love James Mulkey. They married in December 1962 and moved to Miles City, where they had two children. In 1968, before having their third child, they moved to Missoula. Mary Ann stayed home to raise her children, while James worked at the Mill. They divorced in 1981. Mary Ann married Mervin White in 1984. Mary Ann was a loving wife, mom, grandma, and friend. She loved spending time with her family and grandkids and raising small dogs throughout the years. Her hobbies include sewing, bowling, and dancing. She also loved camping and coloring. She loved traveling and was a part of the Red Hat Society. She was able to travel a lot with her grandkids and her husband Mervin over the years. Mary Ann loved making people laugh and always had the right things to say.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Camille and Jacqueline Adams; grandparents Maurice and Anna Adams; her former husbands, James and Mervin; her best friend Marylou, and her beloved dog, Toto.
She is survived by her six siblings, Larry (Marilyn), Andre (Bonnie), James (Renata), Cathy (Chuck), Maurice (Judy) and Camille Jr.; her three children, Patrick (Gloria) Mulkey, Marci (Leroy) Trowbridge, Paul (Connie) Mulkey, as well as her eight grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren.
Services will be held Friday, Jan. 3, at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with a reception following. Condolences can be left for the family at sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com.