Mary Bick

Mary Bick, 82 was a caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, neighbor and friend. She died peacefully in hospice care at the age of 82 after complications from a stroke.

Born to Leta and Arthur Dast, Mary grew up in Midland, MI. Mary graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor's in biology. She leveraged her education and love of nature to secure a job as the first female seasonal naturalist at Glacier National Park in 1964. There she led nature walks and campfire talks for visitors from all over the country. Mary met her husband, Bill Bick, in Glacier where he was a seasonal ranger. They settled in the Mission Valley where Mary lived for over 50 years. Mary retired from the Farm Service Agency in 2004 and then continued to serve her community at the St. Ignatius Senior Center, the Food Bank, and the United Methodist Church.

Known to her grandkids as Tana Grandma or Nana Montana, Mary loved to take them on road trips, read stories and bake cookies together. Mary had many friends and was a longstanding member of “The Birthday Club.” She was also active in the United Methodist Women's organization. Mary loved music and sang in the church choir as well as a ukulele group. She scrupulously documented memories of her family and friends in dozens of scrapbooks.

Mary is survived by her brother James of Madison, WI; son Wade, of Omaha, NE; daughter Amy, of Spokane Valley, WA; and grandchildren Riley, Amber, Austin, Gemma and Moxie.

Services will be held at the Mission Valley United Methodist Church on Sunday, July 2nd at 2:00PM.