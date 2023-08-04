Mary Buhler Dodson was born in Bern, Idaho but Montana was where she called home. Mary was a caring, hardworking, and devoted mentor in all aspects of life. Mary is survived by a community of loved ones; daughters, grandchildren, and friends who will feel this loss in many ways. She continued the legacy of the Buhler family and left a great impression on all of those she met. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 5th, 2023 at 1:30PM. This service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 401 North 8th St. Hamilton, MT 59840.