OGDEN, Utah — Mary "Cathy" Campfield passed away on May 7, 2020, at the age of 60. She is survived by her husband of almost 37 years Cary, daughter, Mikki and her family, son James, son O'Ryan and his family, brother John and his family, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Her sense of humor was as beautiful as it was sometimes dark since she instructed to only write, "She's dead, but make it rhyme." Cathy was a talented poet who always dreamt of being published. So, to honor her dream as she soars with the birds and runs with the wind...

"Always" by Cathy Campfield

Let me watch the sunset

Reflected in your eyes

Help me see the rain drops

Falling from the skies

Let me feel the wind blow

When you whisper I Love You

Help me see the flowers bloom

Under skies so blue

Let me hold you close

When thunder fills the night

Let me take your hand

When lightning strikes so bright

Let me make you smile

When a day's gone on too long

Let me take you far away

From the world's bitter song

Let me be your friend first

Share your ups and downs

Let me be your lover then

Rejoice in the love we've found

Let me grow old with you

Like the stars up in the night

Help me keep our faith alive

Forever and always right

Let us bear in memory

This commitment that we share

Let us live these words each day

With tender loving care.

We will hold a Celebration of Life in July of 2021.

