OGDEN, Utah — Mary "Cathy" Campfield passed away on May 7, 2020, at the age of 60. She is survived by her husband of almost 37 years Cary, daughter, Mikki and her family, son James, son O'Ryan and his family, brother John and his family, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Her sense of humor was as beautiful as it was sometimes dark since she instructed to only write, "She's dead, but make it rhyme." Cathy was a talented poet who always dreamt of being published. So, to honor her dream as she soars with the birds and runs with the wind...
"Always" by Cathy Campfield
Let me watch the sunset
Reflected in your eyes
Help me see the rain drops
Falling from the skies
Let me feel the wind blow
When you whisper I Love You
Help me see the flowers bloom
Under skies so blue
Let me hold you close
When thunder fills the night
Let me take your hand
When lightning strikes so bright
Let me make you smile
When a day's gone on too long
Let me take you far away
From the world's bitter song
Let me be your friend first
Share your ups and downs
Let me be your lover then
Rejoice in the love we've found
Let me grow old with you
Like the stars up in the night
Help me keep our faith alive
Forever and always right
Let us bear in memory
This commitment that we share
Let us live these words each day
With tender loving care.
We will hold a Celebration of Life in July of 2021.
