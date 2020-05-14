OGDEN, Utah — Mary "Cathy" Campfield passed away on May 7, 2020, at the age of 60. She is survived by her husband of almost 37 years Cary, daughter, Mikki and her family, son James, son O'Ryan and his family, brother John and his family, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Her sense of humor was as beautiful as it was sometimes dark since she instructed to only write, "She's dead, but make it rhyme." Cathy was a talented poet who always dreamt of being published. So, to honor her dream as she soars with the birds and runs with the wind...