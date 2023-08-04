Mary E. Adcock passed away in the ICU unit of the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. She had a gentle and loving death surrounded by those who loved and cared for her. She had battled pulmonary fibrosis for over 4 years and was a lung transplant recipient at the time of her death. Mary was a registered nurse and practiced her craft for 32 years in Lansing, Michigan and Ashland, Oregon. She is survived by her brother Dan Adcock and wife Beth Kennedy, sister Linda Anderson and husband Mike, and nephews TJ and Danny.