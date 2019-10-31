POLSON — Mary Ellen Dickson Havlovick was born Feb. 10, 1932, to Roy and Ethel Dickson of Polson. Mary grew up in Polson and eventually graduated valedictorian from Polson High School. Soon after, Mary wed Reginald DuMontier in 1950. After divorcing in 1975, Mary eventually met Joe Havlovick whom she married in 1981 and remained so until her passing on Monday morning, Oct. 28, 2019.
Besides Joe, Mary's surviving family include her children and their spouses: Denise and Don Rankin; Greg and Myrna DuMontier; Brian and Linda DuMontier; her stepchildren Penny and Ted Fogelstrom; Peg Havlovick; Brad and Shelly Havlovick; and Brian and Lisa Havlovick. She is also survived by her cousin, Margaret Fetch, who was raised with Mary as a sister; five grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, sister Belva Hirst, brothers Gail and Clair Dickson, and cousin Ethel Holder who was also raised as a sister.
Mary's big heart encompassed her lifelong love of God, her family, extended family, and the natural beauty of the Flathead Reservation which she always called "home." Mary has been cremated according to her wishes and a memorial will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. at The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory (formerly Grogan). Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.