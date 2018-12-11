MISSOULA — Mary Ellen Lynch 94, of Missoula passed away on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 at Community Medical Center of natural causes.
She was born on Nov. 24, 1924 in Columbia Falls to M.C. and Veda May Livingston. As a young girl she lived with her family in the Helena Flats, and later in the Kalispell area until moving to Plains around 1935. While in school at Plains she met her to be husband Neptune Lynch. She was a cheerleader in high school and an avid tennis player. After high school she attended school to become a telegraph operator.
On Nov. 4, 1943 she married Neptune Alexander Lynch IX. The couple lived in Plains until 1958 when they moved to North Fork, Idaho. During her time at North Fork she was the office manager for the North Fork Lumber Company, and office manager for the Stage Coach Inn, in Salmon, Idaho. In 1977, she moved to Salmon, Idaho, and spent sunny days in Arizona and enjoyed fishing in the summer in Alaska. While at North Fork Idaho she learned to fly and got her student license. In 2008, she and Neptune moved to Missoula. She loved to travel and made friends with her lovely smile everywhere she went. As a loving wife and mother she also took great and loving care of her friends, church and colleagues.
Survivors include her husband, Neptune, of Missoula, two sons and their families; Neptune and Katherine, of Portland, Oregon, and Jason and Kristie of Idaho Falls, Idaho, on sister, Frances Kelly of Missoula.
A funeral will service will be held at Garden City Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 at 11 a.m. A light reception will follow the funeral. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Plains Cemetery in Plains, Pastor Gary Kelly will be officiating.
