ANACONDA — Mary ‘Emily’ (Browne) Schulz, 82, of Anaconda, and recently Missoula, Montana, passed away from natural causes at St. Patrick Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
Emily was born on Nov. 2, 1936, in Rossland, British Columbia, Canada, to Colomb and Christopher Browne. She was raised with two brothers, Ronald and Liam. After graduating from high school, she took a big step and made the decision to move to Spokane, Washington, to attend nursing school at Sacred Heart School of Nursing. As part of her nursing training she was assigned to work at Warm Springs State Hospital, near Anaconda. During her stay in Anaconda she met and married Gene McGuire and had two daughters, Robin and Sandi. During difficult times that followed her daughters became her life.
In 1979 she married the love of her life, Arlie E. Schulz. Arlie treated Emily like a queen. They enjoyed spending time with family and friends, taking rides, skiing, long walks, dancing, and participating in events with the Anaconda, state and national levels of the Elks Club.
Emily was a nurse in Anaconda until she retired. She worked for Dr. Shonnard and then Dr. Lacey until 1976. She then became an Anaconda School nurse until her retirement in 1996. Her ambition led her to get her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Montana State University in 1981, where she graduated with highest honors.
In the late 1970s she became a U.S. citizen, and this was a very important milestone to her.
Her drive and desire to serve others led to a road of professional service including: Montana Association of School Nurses where she served as secretary/treasurer, director, and two years as president; National Association of School Nurses where she served as a member of the Board of Directors, Professional Relations Committee, Standards and Ethics Committee, and Interdisciplinary Relations Committee; Montana Federation of Teachers, Anaconda Teachers Union – chairman, Insurance Committee; and was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma.
Emily also cherished her time spent in community service as well, such as: Anaconda Community Intervention Board; Anaconda – Deer Lodge County Board of Heath, including numerous terms as chairman; Deer Lodge County Head Start Policy Council, including district representative; Deer Lodge County Head Start Health Advisory Board; Aids trainer; American Cancer Society, child and adolescent media chairman for Deer Lodge County; and a Hospice Volunteer Nurse.
In 1996, the same year she retired her only grandchild, Cody Randles was born. Arlie and Emily made sure they were there the day he was born. She cherished their time together, traveling to Washington State to see him early in his life to many visits, particularly in the summers when he moved closer to Anaconda. Until the day she passed away she lit up whenever he walked into the room.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arlie E. Schulz, her brother Ron Browne, and her parents Colomb and Christopher Browne.
She is survived by daughter Robin (McGuire) Happel and her husband Lyle Happel (Bozeman); Sandi (McGuire) Randles, her husband Scott Randles (Florence) and beloved grandson Cody Randles (Missoula); brother and sister-in-law Liam and Mary Browne (Penticton, BC, Canada), and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., Oct. 8, 2019, at the Holy Family Church in Anaconda. Father McCallum will officiate the services with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. There will be a luncheon in Emily’s honor back at the church immediately following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arlie Schulz Memorial Scholarship, c/o MaryLou McPhail, 515 Main St., Anaconda, MT 59711.
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Emily’s funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at longfellowfinneganriddle.com.
