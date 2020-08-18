POLSON — On Aug. 11, 2020, Mary Ethel West went to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully in her home surrounded by her family.
She endured a long full life and was well respected through her community. Mary worked at St. Joseph Hospital as a CNA for 32 years before retiring due to health. Most knew her from caring for them in the hospital. She loved going by train to visit her grandchildren in Washington as often as she could. She now is on the train to heaven to meet with her mom and family.
A special Thank You to the hospice nurses and St. Joseph Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her Mother Lena Matt Orton, Father John Jack Orton, Sisters Hazel Orton Boone, Dorthy Orton Marchand, Melvina Orton Kuntz, Brothers Lawrence Orton, Earl Orton, Bill Orton, Daughters Florence Hunter, Lynn Hunter Weiss.
She leaves behind her children Alan (Jill) Hunter Skaw, Clarence (Suzi) Hunter Skaw, Glenda Hunter, Lawrence Russell Hunter, Richard (Viki) Hunter, Jeff (Sue) Hunter, Shelley Mills, Henry West, numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Foster Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
