Mary Geraldine (Gerri) Billings Stewart
After a long and very full life Mary Geraldine (Gerri) Billings Stewart left this earthly body to join her family and friends in paradise, her heavenly kingdom. She died peacefully in Allouez, WI on June 14, 2020 at the age of 102. She was born March 5, 1918 in Missoula, Montana, the 5th child of Anthony (Tony) and Louise LaChambre Goheen. Her parents divorced when she was two years old. Her mother later married Orlando (Dutch) Vittorie and had two more children. Her stepfather showed Gerri love and kindness as though she was his own daughter. Gerri considered herself fortunate to be raised in a loving, demonstrative family. She attended public schools in Missoula, graduating from Missoula County High School in 1936.
On November 30, 1936 she married the boy next door, Barnum J (Barney) Billings, Jr. The newlyweds settled in Missoula where their 2 daughters were born, Mary Brooke in 1938 & Barbara Louise in 1944. When the girls were young, she was a homemaker. She was an avid gardener & always had flowers in her home, in fact until her death. As the girls grew older, Gerri worked outside of home and later she kept books for the family business, Billings Petroleum Trucking.
Gerri was an energetic supporter of the community and her church. When the girls were younger she served as a Campfire Girls leader. She was an active member of St. Anthony Parish in Missoula & remained so for more than seven decades. She volunteered with the Altar Society and made salads and helped serve funeral lunches until she was in her 90s. She enjoyed Bible Study groups and other enrichment programs at her church. For several years she was an active member & officer in the Diocese of Helena (Montana) Council of Catholic Women. For many years she did volunteer work at St Patrick Hospital in Missoula which was a labor of love. Gerri was proud to be a Missoulian, the very best place on earth, and actively supported the arts and community activities. She rarely missed performances at the Missoula Children's Theater, The Missoula Symphony at the U of M, summer band concerts, and July 4th activities at historic Ft. Missoula. She looked forward to the annual Italian Heritage Picnic on Missoula's north side where she saw friends from her years spent among vibrant Italian families. Although not Italian herself, the culture was an important part of her youth which included large family picnics and stomping grapes for wine making.
She and Barney were serious bridge players, and Gerri played into her 90s. They enjoyed boating, fishing, gardening and drives in the glorious Rocky Mountains where they lived. With their friends they always were ready for card playing and dancing to Big Band Music at night clubs and the Elks Club.
After retiring in 1972, she took up golf & played at the University of Montana course until she was 88.
After Barney died in January of 1983, friends talked Gerri into joining Friendship Force and she ultimately made 14 trips, traveling to Europe, South America, Asia and Africa. While on a Brazil trip she met Lt. Colonel Robert Stewart, USAF (ret), a widower who had moved back to Montana where he grew up. They married in 1994 and took a memorable honeymoon trip to Italy which was topped off by a private audience with Pope John Paul II in his chapel at the Vatican.
She lived independently until she was 97, when she was welcomed into the home of daughter Barbara and son-in-law Paul Biebel, where she was included in their activities in Green Bay. Incidentally, she was a Green Bay Packers fan long before moving to Wisconsin. Gerri was independent and resilient, always happy to be included in parties and gatherings in her “new” home. She had a sense of style and always selected her wardrobe carefully. Gerri enjoyed compliments about her appearance and that she never colored her hair. She enjoyed the reactions of people when they learned her age. It's an understatement that “she aged well”. She always was being asked the secret of her longevity. Her answer: “genes”. Moreover, it was because she never quit learning, reading, doing puzzles, visiting and corresponding with people and being interested in the world around her.
Gerri was predeceased by her parents, her two husbands Barney in 1983 and Bob in 1998 and her daughter Brooke Billings Leonard in 2009. She also was predeceased by her siblings Antoinette Goheen Kuhl, Clara Goheen Taylor, Jack & Ted Goheen, & Louie Vittorie, as well as in-laws, cousins, nephews and many friends. She is survived by her sister Rose Valeria Vittorie Sweetser of Kalispell, MT; her daughter Barbara (Paul) Biebel of Allouez (Green Bay) WI; grandchildren: Matthew (Cheryl) Leonard and sons Nathan (Missy) & Pieter Leonard of Idaho Falls, ID; Morna Leonard of Hamilton MT; Marcus Leonard (Robin Brown) and son Brendan Leonard of Bellingham, WA; Charlie (Angela) Biebel and daughters Sidney, Sophia & Emmy Biebel of Inver Grove Heights, MN; her brother-in law Duncan Stewart of Corvallis, MT as well as wonderful cousins, nieces, nephews, and many, many friends.
The family thanks the remarkable caregivers at Unity Hospice in N.E.Wisconsin for five years of home healthcare which kept Gerri active and able to live a full life. She enjoyed life up until the end and was blessed to leave this world as she wished: peacefully in her sleep and at home.
Gerri will be remembered at the 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. Anthony Catholic Parish at 217 Tremont St. in Missoula on Sunday, August 1, 2021. Social distancing and masks should be observed in accordance with current county directives. Following Mass a reception will be held in the Parish Center.
She will be inurned at Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton, MT on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. We request that attendees be fragrance free due to chemical sensitivity issues.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in her memory be made to the Missoula Children's Theater, 200 N.Adams St, Missoula MT 59802, to The Poverello Center, 1110 W. Broadway, Missoula MT 59802 or to St Anthony Parish, 217 Tremont St, Missoula MT 59801.