After a long and very full life Mary Geraldine (Gerri) Billings Stewart left this earthly body to join her family and friends in paradise, her heavenly kingdom. She died peacefully in Allouez, WI on June 14, 2020 at the age of 102. She was born March 5, 1918 in Missoula, Montana, the 5th child of Anthony (Tony) and Louise LaChambre Goheen. Her parents divorced when she was two years old. Her mother later married Orlando (Dutch) Vittorie and had two more children. Her stepfather showed Gerri love and kindness as though she was his own daughter. Gerri considered herself fortunate to be raised in a loving, demonstrative family. She attended public schools in Missoula, graduating from Missoula County High School in 1936.

On November 30, 1936 she married the boy next door, Barnum J (Barney) Billings, Jr. The newlyweds settled in Missoula where their 2 daughters were born, Mary Brooke in 1938 & Barbara Louise in 1944. When the girls were young, she was a homemaker. She was an avid gardener & always had flowers in her home, in fact until her death. As the girls grew older, Gerri worked outside of home and later she kept books for the family business, Billings Petroleum Trucking.

Gerri was an energetic supporter of the community and her church. When the girls were younger she served as a Campfire Girls leader. She was an active member of St. Anthony Parish in Missoula & remained so for more than seven decades. She volunteered with the Altar Society and made salads and helped serve funeral lunches until she was in her 90s. She enjoyed Bible Study groups and other enrichment programs at her church. For several years she was an active member & officer in the Diocese of Helena (Montana) Council of Catholic Women. For many years she did volunteer work at St Patrick Hospital in Missoula which was a labor of love. Gerri was proud to be a Missoulian, the very best place on earth, and actively supported the arts and community activities. She rarely missed performances at the Missoula Children's Theater, The Missoula Symphony at the U of M, summer band concerts, and July 4th activities at historic Ft. Missoula. She looked forward to the annual Italian Heritage Picnic on Missoula's north side where she saw friends from her years spent among vibrant Italian families. Although not Italian herself, the culture was an important part of her youth which included large family picnics and stomping grapes for wine making.