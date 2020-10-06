Mary Grace Aquilina

Mary’s faith became ardent when at the age of 12 her mother told her about apparitions she was having. Her visions included the holy Monstrance and a statue of St. Patrick nodding in encouragement toward the confessionals. Her mother also had visions of a ravaged New York City with people screaming and running for their lives that she described in great detail to Mary. Mary strongly feared her mother was having a premonition of a third world war and began going to daily Mass to pray for mercy. It was a habit born of fear but one which continued out of a loving devotion until just a couple of years ago when dementia kept her from daily Mass. On Sept. 11, 2001 when she saw the scenes of 9/11 she knew instantly that these were the scenes her mother had so vividly described.

In 1951, when she was a high school senior, her friend Gay introduced Mary to her cousin Joe in the hopes that Joe would take Mary to the prom. Gay told Mary that there was one condition to setting her up for the blind date, “Don’t dump him after he takes you to the prom,” she warned. She responded, “Dump him? I’ll marry him!” and on May 3, 1952 she did. They moved to California in 1954 and in 1955, 1956 and 1957 she had her sons Robert Joseph, Kenneth Joseph and her daughter Mary Susan. In 1960, Danial Joseph was born and in 1964 her daughter Catherine Mary was born. They lived in the same home in Thousand Oaks, California from 1972 until 2010 when she and Joe relocated to Montana. Their home was always open to those who needed a place to stay or live. They built a self-contained apartment suite onto their home for Mary’s father when her mother died. They invited their children, and grandchildren to come home numerous times. (Which they gladly took them up on.) The invitation was also extended to spouses of their children, their children’s friends and an exchange student. Their children clamored to return the welcome to Joe and Mary. They stayed with their daughter Mary and son-in-law Roger in Lolo for a year, in a home in Nevada to be near their son Dan and his wife Beth, and finally a home in Missoula with their son Bob and Beverly. Their son Ken and daughter Cathy would have loved to have their parents stay with them, but once they became settled in Montana they decided to make it their forever home.