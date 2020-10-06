MISSOULA — Mary Grace Aquilina was born in Hudson Valley, New York on Dec. 2, 1933 to Joseph and Mary Aquilina. She was born at home because her parents had no one to look after her rambunctious three-year-old sister, Jeannette.
Mary’s mother was born in Germany and had a variety of jobs: she worked in a bakery, she ran a boarding house, and helped out in the family’s restaurant. Her father, Joe, was a chef from the island of Malta.
Mary’s faith became ardent when at the age of 12 her mother told her about apparitions she was having. Her visions included the holy Monstrance and a statue of St. Patrick nodding in encouragement toward the confessionals. Her mother also had visions of a ravaged New York City with people screaming and running for their lives that she described in great detail to Mary. Mary strongly feared her mother was having a premonition of a third world war and began going to daily Mass to pray for mercy. It was a habit born of fear but one which continued out of a loving devotion until just a couple of years ago when dementia kept her from daily Mass. On Sept. 11, 2001 when she saw the scenes of 9/11 she knew instantly that these were the scenes her mother had so vividly described.
In 1951, when she was a high school senior, her friend Gay introduced Mary to her cousin Joe in the hopes that Joe would take Mary to the prom. Gay told Mary that there was one condition to setting her up for the blind date, “Don’t dump him after he takes you to the prom,” she warned. She responded, “Dump him? I’ll marry him!” and on May 3, 1952 she did. They moved to California in 1954 and in 1955, 1956 and 1957 she had her sons Robert Joseph, Kenneth Joseph and her daughter Mary Susan. In 1960, Danial Joseph was born and in 1964 her daughter Catherine Mary was born. They lived in the same home in Thousand Oaks, California from 1972 until 2010 when she and Joe relocated to Montana. Their home was always open to those who needed a place to stay or live. They built a self-contained apartment suite onto their home for Mary’s father when her mother died. They invited their children, and grandchildren to come home numerous times. (Which they gladly took them up on.) The invitation was also extended to spouses of their children, their children’s friends and an exchange student. Their children clamored to return the welcome to Joe and Mary. They stayed with their daughter Mary and son-in-law Roger in Lolo for a year, in a home in Nevada to be near their son Dan and his wife Beth, and finally a home in Missoula with their son Bob and Beverly. Their son Ken and daughter Cathy would have loved to have their parents stay with them, but once they became settled in Montana they decided to make it their forever home.
Mary had a lot of ministries throughout her life. She belonged to the Madonna Guild, a Catholic Women’s group from her parish in Santa Fe Springs, California. After moving to Thousand Oaks, California she became a Eucharistic minister and she brought Holy Communion to shut-ins and hospital patients. This was trying on her because she hated to drive and was extremely fearful behind the wheel. With good reason too; her driving instructor told her that he would pass her, but warned her to stay out of traffic. Her husband Joe used to tease her, saying she drove like a ball bearing in a pinball machine. Yet when Joe lost his eyesight, she became his eyes and wheels. He passed away in 2015 and her children had a very hard time persuading her to stop driving a few years ago. She hated driving but she couldn’t imagine not going to daily Mass. If it weren’t for two dear friends of hers, Molly and Jerry, who offered to drive her to Mass each day, she would not have been willing to give it up.
Another ministry Mary created for herself was based on spiritual books she read and lectures given by Catholic priests that inspired her. Her favorites over the years were Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen and Father Richard Rohr. She bought hundreds, possibly thousands of their cassettes and distributed them to people she saw in daily Mass. Then she read two books that took her faith to an even greater depth. They were “He and I” by Gabrielle Bossis and “Divine Mercy” by Sister Faustina Kowalska. She bought these two books by the cases and gave them to people that she thought would appreciate them.
Mary was lovingly devoted to her children, grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. She shared with her family her love of music from Rachmaninoff and Mozart to Barry Manilow and Johnny Cash. She knew all the words to the “Chiquita Banana” song and would occasionally burst into song with her rendition of “Jeepers Creepers” or “Mairzy Doats.” Food equaled love in her eyes. Her signature dishes were chicken in wine sauce and chow mein. She always had twice as much food as she needed, keeping in mind everyone’s likes and dislikes. Her definition of a “party” was any sweet treat (“Savor it, now,” she would say) and one or more loved ones to share it with. When you asked her what her favorite color was she would always respond, "all the colors of the rainbow." When you had trouble sleeping she gave back rubs and if you were sick she would make you a nest on the couch. She was always up for a "friendly" game of Parcheesi or Rummy or even a squirt gun war as long as you didn’t aim at what she jokingly called her “naturally curly” hair. She loved old musicals with Jeannette McDonald and Nelson Eddy, dancing scenes with James Cagney or Fred Astaire, light mysteries featuring “The Thin Man” and homespun tales like the “Egg and I.” She never got tired of reruns of “Seinfeld” or “Everybody Loves Raymond.” When she laughed hard she punctuated her hearty laugh with an “Oh gee!” at the end. She was as loving as she was loved.
She began to show signs of dementia shortly after her husband of 63 years passed away. On Christmas Eve, 2017 she took a bad fall. After a short hospital stay, she moved to The Village nursing home in Missoula where she passed away suddenly on Sept. 28, 2020. Because of the pandemic, her family wasn’t able to visit her in her final months, but the wonderful staff at The Village gave her family near daily reports and told them that right up to her last moments of life she was her usual, smiling, upbeat self.
She is survived by her five children, twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies
