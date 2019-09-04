PORTLAND, Oregon — Mary Helene Larson Kukowki, age 57, of Salem, Oregon passed away surrounded by her family on Aug. 25, 2019.
She is survived by her parents, John (Sharon) Larson and Ilene Larson, her husband, John Kukowski, her children Daniel Monzelowsky and Kate (Benjamin) LaBelle, brother John (Kimberly) Larson, sister Sarah (Shawn) Larson, her grandchildren, Caden and Eleanor LaBelle, and her extended family.
A memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2020 in Medora, North Dakota. Please contact the family for a list of donations that can be made in Mary’s honor.