Mary Hollier Jones

Hall - Mary Hollier Jones, 71, of Hall Montana passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at her home on Flint Creek with her husband, Mark, by her side. She was born on February 21, 1950 at the Naval Hospital, Marine Corp Base, Camp Lejeune, N. C., the daughter of the late Lewis S. and Margaret E. (Cole) Hollier.

Mary attended numerous high schools and graduated from Carlisle High School, Carlisle Pennsylvania, where she met her future husband Mark E. Jones. The were married on October 9, 1970 at the Missoula County Courthouse.

She attended Mary Washington College, Fredricksburg, VA. and the University of Montana, Missoula, Montana where she earned both her BA and ME degrees. She worked in the University of Montana Admissions Office and Distance Learning until retiring with her husband to their home on Flint Cr eek.

Mary is survived by her husband Mark, two children; Craig Jones, Wise River, Montana and Virginia Jones Laforte, Portland, Oregon; Sam Hollier(brother), Slidell, LA and Virginia Pueringer(sister), Billings, Montana.

A celebration of Mary's life will be scheduled after Covid concerns abate. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.