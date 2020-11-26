MISSOULA — Mary Iris McCampbell, 92, peacefully passed away in her home on Nov. 16, 2020. Family was by her side to offer comfort and love on this journey. Her family is deeply saddened to have lost their bright light, but joyful to know she is reunited with her husband.
Iris was born Jan. 27, 1928, to Mamie and Alvin Kirscher in Clyde Park. A country girl at heart, she grew up on a ranch outside of Livingston. While attending the local country school, Iris met and became friends with the love of her life, William McCampbell. They were married in 1948 and settled in Missoula in 1954. Through 70 years of marriage, their devotion to each other was an unbreakable bond, clearly evident to all who knew them. Their love was filled with warmth, laughter and above all, family. Iris loved the daily crossword puzzle, horoscopes, feeding the birds, her yard, roses, cake and ice cream.
Iris was a proud homemaker, devoted to her husband and five children. Together with Bill, Iris proudly established a home that became a place of love, comfort, and safety throughout the years. It was a home rarely empty, frequented with joyful visits by children, grandchildren, and friends.
Iris was a patient listener, never rushing the conversation. Her words were always positive and sprinkled with laughter. Iris’s children and grandchildren all found comfort in the quiet conversations of their living room.
Iris and Bill loved traveling, and went on many adventures together. But, Montana was their home and they were lucky enough to carve out their own slice of heaven at Painted Rock Lake. It was their true escape, a chance to unwind and slow life down. It was here they established a long-lasting tradition of family gatherings, still being honored and eagerly anticipated today.
To her family and friends, Iris was the embodiment of the word “love.” She was warm, kind, light-hearted, and an unbreakable form of strength. She got up each day with positivity and determination, just grateful for quiet thoughts and conversation. Her family will miss seeing their matriarch delicately seated in her rocking chair, snatching jelly beans, and giggling about life’s little sillies.
The words and memories to describe Iris could go on forever. She was such an important person to so many people. The absence of her physical presence is immense, but her spirit is mirrored and strongly present in the beauty of her family and the close bond they share. We know that Iris and Bill are reunited again and proudly watching over their life’s work — their family.
Iris is survived by her five children Scott (Mary), Sylvia (David) Edgell, Kim (Kimberlee), Jolene Clarey, Noreen (Jim) Swan; 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Iris was preceded in death by her husband Bill and her grandson Casey.
The family would like to thank Iris’s caregivers who supported and loved her so she could remain in her home. Anyone wishing to honor Iris’s memory can make a donation to Meals on Wheels through Missoula Aging Services.
A memorial service will follow at a later date, when all of the family can be together to celebrate her life.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.