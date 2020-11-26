Mary Iris McCampbell

Iris and Bill loved traveling, and went on many adventures together. But, Montana was their home and they were lucky enough to carve out their own slice of heaven at Painted Rock Lake. It was their true escape, a chance to unwind and slow life down. It was here they established a long-lasting tradition of family gatherings, still being honored and eagerly anticipated today.

To her family and friends, Iris was the embodiment of the word “love.” She was warm, kind, light-hearted, and an unbreakable form of strength. She got up each day with positivity and determination, just grateful for quiet thoughts and conversation. Her family will miss seeing their matriarch delicately seated in her rocking chair, snatching jelly beans, and giggling about life’s little sillies.

The words and memories to describe Iris could go on forever. She was such an important person to so many people. The absence of her physical presence is immense, but her spirit is mirrored and strongly present in the beauty of her family and the close bond they share. We know that Iris and Bill are reunited again and proudly watching over their life’s work — their family.