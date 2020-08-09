× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREAT FALLS — Mary Jacquelyn “Jacque” Monroe, age 88, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020, in Great Falls.

Jacque was born on Aug. 27, 1931, to Mary Elva (Smart) and Leon Vincent King in Stillwater, Oklahoma. She attended Oklahoma A & M (now Oklahoma State), earning a Bachelors in Music in 1953. After teaching for several years, she was accepted to, and completed the Master’s program in organ performance at Syracuse University in Syracuse, New York, studying with Arthur Poister in 1957.

An accomplished musician, Jacque started piano lessons at age five, moving to organ at age 15. She began playing for church services at age 11 in 1943, and continued supporting various churches for 62 years until retiring in 2007. In total, she played at seven churches in Oklahoma, New York and Montana. For 45 years she could be found every Sunday at First Presbyterian Church in Missoula leading worship and making a joyful noise unto the Lord.

For 32 years, Jacque taught general music in the Missoula County Public Schools, fostering an early love of music in many generations of Montanans.

She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. The consummate hostess, she guaranteed a beautiful meal, or a perfect pie followed by a competitive game of cards or dominoes.