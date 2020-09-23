MISSOULA — Mary Jane Rohrs, 103, of Missoula passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at home.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Missoula. A rosary will be held prior beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will be held at a later date at the Grand Haven Cemetery in Grand Haven, Michigan. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of Missoula, Books for the Blind of Helena and/ or St. Anthony Parrish of Missoula. Online condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.
Mary Jane Rohrs, daughter of Willis and Ruth (Granger) Faulkner, was born Sept. 3, 1917 in Charlotte, Michigan. She graduated high school and obtained a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State. Mary Jane was united in marriage with Vincent Rohrs on Oct. 29, 1938 in Angola, Indiana. She stayed busy raising their two children, John and Mary Anne.
Mary Jane was a talented artist who also enjoyed traveling, reading, and playing golf. She was very dedicated to her faith and family. All who knew Mary Jane, loved her. Above all else, she was a faithful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend whose presence will be greatly missed. A special thank you to her caretakers, Anna and Ama from Missoula Hospice, for taking great care of her in her final days.
Mary Jane is survived by her son, John V. (Janet) Rohrs; daughter, Mary Anne VanderZand; seven grandchildren, John M Rohrs; Denise (Dan) Heyblom; Randal (Laura) Rohrs; Andrea Pimental; Audrey (Edward) Streng; Kelly (Tony) Skaja; and Joanne (John) Romasko; along with 18 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Ruth Faulkner; husband, Vincent Rohrs; and son-in-law, Roger VanderZand.
