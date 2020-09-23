× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Mary Jane Rohrs, 103, of Missoula passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at home.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Missoula. A rosary will be held prior beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will be held at a later date at the Grand Haven Cemetery in Grand Haven, Michigan. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of Missoula, Books for the Blind of Helena and/ or St. Anthony Parrish of Missoula. Online condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.

Mary Jane Rohrs, daughter of Willis and Ruth (Granger) Faulkner, was born Sept. 3, 1917 in Charlotte, Michigan. She graduated high school and obtained a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State. Mary Jane was united in marriage with Vincent Rohrs on Oct. 29, 1938 in Angola, Indiana. She stayed busy raising their two children, John and Mary Anne.