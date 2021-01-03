MISSOULA - Mary Jane Wallis, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully Dec. 8, 2020, of natural causes.

Jane was born to Naomi and John Bell, March 23, 1928, in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from State Teachers’ College, Indiana, Pennsylvania, in 1952 where she majored in Education.

Shortly after graduating, while working in Palm Beach, Florida, Jane met a handsome young Air Force pilot, Frank Wallis, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage, three children and two grandchildren.

Jane enjoyed life traveling from base to base with Frank, starting in Fairbanks, Alaska, where they had the first of their three children, John Merritt. Followed by Michael Devereaux while stationed in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and shortly thereafter a daughter, Gail Ann, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Because of her warmth and welcoming spirit ever present, Jane had a natural gift for making deep and lasting friendships in all of the many places she and Frank lived.