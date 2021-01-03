MISSOULA - Mary Jane Wallis, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully Dec. 8, 2020, of natural causes.
Jane was born to Naomi and John Bell, March 23, 1928, in Sharon, Pennsylvania.
She graduated from State Teachers’ College, Indiana, Pennsylvania, in 1952 where she majored in Education.
Shortly after graduating, while working in Palm Beach, Florida, Jane met a handsome young Air Force pilot, Frank Wallis, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage, three children and two grandchildren.
Jane enjoyed life traveling from base to base with Frank, starting in Fairbanks, Alaska, where they had the first of their three children, John Merritt. Followed by Michael Devereaux while stationed in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and shortly thereafter a daughter, Gail Ann, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Because of her warmth and welcoming spirit ever present, Jane had a natural gift for making deep and lasting friendships in all of the many places she and Frank lived.
Jane’s greatest happiness was being surrounded by her family, enjoying holidays, special occasions and time spent with all the people that she loved. Especially dear to her were her two grandsons, Taylor Wallis and Landen Beckner, who upon their arrival, became her biggest sources of pride and joy.
A proud member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Jane served the church in many positions and found great inspiration and solace through her relationships in the Immanuel community.
Jane also enjoyed a long career outside the home at Westmont Tractor/Long Machinery in Missoula, retiring in 1993 to enjoy more time with family.
Jane is survived by her son Mike Wallis (Jonna) of Scottsdale, Arizona; daughter Gail Beckner (Randy) of Missoula; grandsons Taylor Wallis of Scottsdale, Arizona; Landen Beckner (Nico) of Missoula. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Wallis, and her son, John Wallis.
Mom, always beautiful, loving and kind, you will forever be in our hearts.
A graveside service was held at Missoula City Cemetery. Online condolences can be left for the family at gardencityfh.com.