Mary Jane (Ward) Roderick

HELENA — Mary passed away at her home in Helena on Oct. 27, 2020. Mary was 95 years old and lived a full life surrounded by family and friends. She was a strong woman and the rock of her family. The eldest daughter in a family of eight children, Mary learned the value of work hard, being creative with what she had and caring for those around her. Mary wed Frank Roderick in Denver, Colorado while he was on a weekend pass from the U.S. Army. It was WWII and she made the trip by train to and from Seattle where she was working for the war effort. Frank preceded Mary in death after 72 years of marriage.

Mary & Frank raised three daughters, Mavis (Durado), Bonnie (Crawford) and Moraine (Byrne). Mary was the daughter of Avis Irvine and Robert C. Ward, founder of the sporting goods stores, Bob Ward & Sons, based in Missoula. After growing up in Missoula, Mary spent many years in St. Ignatius raising her family and later moved to Helena with Frank after they retired. Mary lived her life with a positive attitude and shared it with her family and friends. She was passionate about her quilting which her family will enjoy for many years to come.