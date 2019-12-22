SPOKANE, Washington — Mary Jean Cook died peacefully in her sleep following a brief illness on Dec. 11, 2019, in Spokane, Washington.
Mary Jean was born in 1933 on her family’s farm near Bassett, Nebraska, the youngest of five children born to Fred and Mabel Fender. She lived an unexceptional Depression-era childhood on the farm, filled with chickens and snow, hard times and good.
Mary Jean graduated from Rock County High School in 1950. In 1951 she married Lewis Cook of Keya Paha County, Nebraska. The couple moved to Worland, Wyoming, in 1953, where they lived, enjoying the outdoors of Wyoming, until 1956, when they moved to Conrad.
In 1960 Mary Jean and Louie adopted their son, Brian, who was raised with every benefit the Golden Triangle of Montana had to offer. In 1989 both Mary Jean and Louie retired, and shortly thereafter moved to Lincoln, Montana, where they spent the next twenty-five years, enjoying the summers of Montana and the winters of Arizona.
In 2014 Mary Jean and Louie moved to Spokane to be closer to both their son and available medical care.
Mary Jean was handy with a crochet hook, an oversized leaf rake, or any task that required attention to detail. What truly made her shine, though, was simply being outdoors, whether in the mountains of Wyoming, the ski slopes of Montana, the trails of Glacier National Park, or around the fire in her back yard in Lincoln. (Spokane, where there are lots of pine trees, was a fitting place for her final years.) Think of Mary Jean with a pine-cone picker and a half-full five-gallon bucket of Ponderosa pine cones, methodically clearing her lawn, the crisp autumn air replete with the scent of campfire smoke, and you will be thinking of Mary Jean at her best and happiest.
Mary Jean was preceded in death by her mother Mabel, her father Fred, her brothers Donald, Delbert, and Harold, and her sister Leola Vargason. She is survived by her husband Louie and son Brian, both of Spokane; her grandchildren Alexandra Sullivan-Cook of Missoula, and Andrew Sullivan-Cook of Phoenix, Arizona; and her great-grandchildren Carter and Lily Fleming of Richardson, Texas.
Thanks and love to Cal Marston; Lallah Marston and Oscar and Eloise Dahmen; Dorothy Marston, Justin Breitkreutz, Solomon Cochran, and Penelope Breitkreutz; David Wills; Jeanine King; the Spokane Fire Department; AMR Spokane; the staff of Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, especially Carli and Amanda; and Hospice of Spokane, especially Michelle and Rebekah at Hospice House North. Special thanks to Lich Pham, MD, of Providence Family Medical Residency, Mary Jean’s primary care physician and friend; Julie Johnson for her exceptional, intimate care and devotion; and to Marie Elliott, partner of Brian Cook, who was a daughter to Mary Jean.
At Mary Jean’s request, no memorial service will be held. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210-2215. Remembrances may be made in writing to Brian Cook, 3322 N. Thor St., Spokane, WA 99217, who will share them with Louie.