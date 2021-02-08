Mary “Jean” Simmert
Mary “Jean” Simmert, 84, switched addresses to The Heavenly Gates care of Jesus Christ on February 4th, 2021. For contact, check the book of John chapter 3 and address verses 15 to 21. All are welcome.
She was born on August 9th, 1936 in Shelby, Montana, to Cora and Archie Stratton. At the age of 16 Jean moved to Plains, Montana, by herself, to finish high school. She worked part time in addition to school to support herself. From this point on throughout her life she would always be remembered as a hard worker.
In 1955, Jean married Victor “Iner” Cyr. They raised two children, Rex and DeArla. She worked for the railroad, but her true passion called when she opened up her own fabric and quilting store “Jean's Fashion Fabric.” This is where many friends grew to know and love her.
Jean's devotion to her family was ever present when her daughter DeArla was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. She was a constant lifeline of help and support; her daily role in the lives of her grandchildren will forever be their most treasured memories of their time together.
When Iner passed away in 2003, Jean sold the fabric store and the family ranch not long after and moved to Missoula, for a new start. At this time she traveled the world and spent time with her family. She quickly got involved with her church here in Missoula, and this is where she met Wallace Simmert. They got married in 2012. They spent their time traveling, gardening, going for walks and of course attending church multiple times a week.
Jean was a social butterfly. Her spunky attitude, contagious smile, and lively sense of humor are just a few of the qualities she is known for, not to mention her effortless style and beauty. Her best times were spent in good company at the Plains County Fair Grounds each year, but let's be honest, she really liked to go so she could see how many blue ribbons she received on her many quilts and sewing projects!
Jean's loyal faith in the Lord was everlasting. Participating in church activities was always time well spent, especially when working with the children at Sunday school.
Survivors include her husband Wallace Simmert; her siblings Stan Stratton, Betty Timlich, her son Rex Cyr; Grandchildren: Shane Willhite, Trista Jensen, Justin, Christopher and Patrick Cyr. She had 15 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on February 20th, 1:00 at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 5425 Gharrett Street, Missoula, Montana. It will also be live streamed thru Lighthouse Baptist's Facebook page for those unable to attend. Due to Covid 19, burial services will be held Spring/Summer in Plains, Montana.