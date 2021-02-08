Mary “Jean” Simmert

Mary “Jean” Simmert, 84, switched addresses to The Heavenly Gates care of Jesus Christ on February 4th, 2021. For contact, check the book of John chapter 3 and address verses 15 to 21. All are welcome.

She was born on August 9th, 1936 in Shelby, Montana, to Cora and Archie Stratton. At the age of 16 Jean moved to Plains, Montana, by herself, to finish high school. She worked part time in addition to school to support herself. From this point on throughout her life she would always be remembered as a hard worker.

In 1955, Jean married Victor “Iner” Cyr. They raised two children, Rex and DeArla. She worked for the railroad, but her true passion called when she opened up her own fabric and quilting store “Jean's Fashion Fabric.” This is where many friends grew to know and love her.

Jean's devotion to her family was ever present when her daughter DeArla was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. She was a constant lifeline of help and support; her daily role in the lives of her grandchildren will forever be their most treasured memories of their time together.