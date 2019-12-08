MISSOULA — Mary Jeffords passed away on Oct. 8, 2019, into the loving arms of her Lord Jesus Christ and her beloved husband of 69 years, Earl.
Mary was born in Wisconsin on Dec. 13, 1932. Earl and Mary moved the family to Montana in April of 1969. Mary felt most at home in the mountains and forests of Montana.
Mary loved gardening and volunteering in her community. Along with her husband she worked for the Forest Service as a camp host at various campgrounds.
Mary has left behind three children: Mike (Kathy), Pat, Bridgett (Bryan), six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Along with her sister-in-law Betty Jane and her husband Ralph.
No services will be held in lieu of a private family memorial.