Missoula - Mary Jo Hoppe, 86, of Missoula passed away Sunday September 3, 2023 at her home.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory.

There will be a visitation Friday September 8, 2023 from 10:30 - 11am with Funeral mass at 11:00 am , at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home 7405 Millan Rd. Missoula, MT. A reception and grave side service will follow the Funeral mass.