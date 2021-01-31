Mary Kathryn (Kathi) Gorton Heggen

MARION - Kathi (Kate) Heggen, 77, of Marion, passed away on Jan. 18, 2021, in Kalispell with her lifelong companion and husband of 56 years, Jerry, by her side.
She was born to Mary and Jim Gorton in Seattle, Washington, on Sept. 12, 1943. Her family moved back to their family farm in Creston where she was raised with her sister and brothers. Kathi graduated from Flathead High School in 1961.
After a short time working in Seattle after graduation, Kathi returned to Kalispell and was soon spotted driving her convertible by a shy local guy. After talking to her a few times, Kathi asked him when he was finally going to ask her on a date. Kathi and Jerry were married a year later at the ripe old ages of 20 and 19 and Jerry would often say that she had robbed the cradle. They loved, laughed and bickered together for the rest of Kathi’s life and were best friends until the day she died.
Kathi had many interests throughout her life, including camping, huckleberry picking, horseback riding, flower gardening and taking care of her many pets including cats, dogs, fish and birds. She was a very talented artist and very diverse. She used her gifts doing oil and watercolor paintings, ceramics, scrapbooking, stained glass, quilting and jewelry design. Any time she picked up a new hobby she attacked it with vigor and her latest passion leaves Jerry with thousands of jewelry parts and pieces that he is excited to sort through in the coming months.
Kathi’s greatest passion, though, was raising and taking care of her two boys, Jed and Jim. It is impossible to describe the ferocity of her love with which she supported them. Though Kathi had not had the opportunity to attend college, she put education first from the moment the boys could understand what that meant. When they started wrestling, she was the number one fan and made sure that they had all the opportunities to compete throughout the nation. She was always there for them. She held great pride that both of her boys were recruited to wrestle and both graduated from Yale University.
Unfortunately, Kathi was stricken with MS throughout a good portion of her life. When diagnosed she was so stubborn she didn’t even tell Jerry for the first several years because she didn’t want to burden him. It finally robbed her of her mobility but it never once took away her smile or attitude. She was not only the most loving person, she was the toughest and strongest as well.
Kathi leaves behind her husband Jerry, son Jared (Jed) and his wife Jennifer, son James (Jim), grandchildren Taylor, Slade, Lauren, Madeline and Quinn as well as brothers, Bill and Tom. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Don and sister Terry.
A celebration of Kathi’s life will be planned when the weather warms up and friends and family can attend without wearing a mask. It will be a happy affair where everyone can laugh, share stories and talk about how much they miss her.