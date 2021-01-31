Mary Kathryn (Kathi) Gorton Heggen

Kathi’s greatest passion, though, was raising and taking care of her two boys, Jed and Jim. It is impossible to describe the ferocity of her love with which she supported them. Though Kathi had not had the opportunity to attend college, she put education first from the moment the boys could understand what that meant. When they started wrestling, she was the number one fan and made sure that they had all the opportunities to compete throughout the nation. She was always there for them. She held great pride that both of her boys were recruited to wrestle and both graduated from Yale University.

Unfortunately, Kathi was stricken with MS throughout a good portion of her life. When diagnosed she was so stubborn she didn’t even tell Jerry for the first several years because she didn’t want to burden him. It finally robbed her of her mobility but it never once took away her smile or attitude. She was not only the most loving person, she was the toughest and strongest as well.

Kathi leaves behind her husband Jerry, son Jared (Jed) and his wife Jennifer, son James (Jim), grandchildren Taylor, Slade, Lauren, Madeline and Quinn as well as brothers, Bill and Tom. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Don and sister Terry.

A celebration of Kathi’s life will be planned when the weather warms up and friends and family can attend without wearing a mask. It will be a happy affair where everyone can laugh, share stories and talk about how much they miss her.