MISSOULA — Kathy Scott was born on June 21, 1923, in Raywick, Kentucky, to parents Josie and Ivy Scott. She grew up on a farm in Kentucky where she attended a one-room school house, carried there by a pony which she rode behind her older brother in any kind of weather, hot or cold. She graduated from Lebanon High School and went to Bowling Green College in the fall of 1940. With a two-year certificate she could teach school and she did that while living at home and walking to work (two miles) each day. She saved her money to finish a college degree and found that by moving to Louisville she could work in the DuPont Chemical Lab and earn “big” money compared to her teaching career. In just 18 months she saved enough money to go back to school. Kathy felt called to the field of Christian education. Because women were not being hired by churches in those years, she majored in home economics, but later attended Asbury Seminary working on a master’s degree in Christian education. After 1949 she worked in seven different churches as director of Christian education in Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky and Nebraska.
In 1971, Kathy moved to Missoula with her friend Mickie Clayton and Mickie’s children. She worked at various jobs while serving as a volunteer director of Christian education at First United Methodist Church from 1971-2000. Kathy was very active in United Methodist Women at both First Church and Grace United Methodist Church. All who knew her loved her and her devotion to God and her Christian Faith. She was a part of a prayer group that met on Monday nights for 39 years and her life was always devoted to acts of Christian service.
Love was the lead word for Kathy’s life, and gratitude was a close second and she lived her life of gratitude and love right up to her death on Sept. 9. She was living at the BeeHive Homes and at the time of her death her Palliative Care Team was present with her. We are most grateful to the St. Patrick Hospice and Palliative Care Workers who gave her company and care the last several weeks of her life. We also appreciate BeeHive Homes and the staff at House 2 for their helpfulness and friendliness to Kathy while she lived there.
You have free articles remaining.
Kathy is survived by family in Kentucky: a niece, Ann Lewis Tharp and nephew, William Scott, their adult children and grandchildren. The family supported her with letters, phone calls and love — a fact she was happy to relate when visited here locally by her friends from her church and the community.
A Memorial Service and reception for Kathy will be held on Oct. 5 at 12:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Missoula.
The words of a simple obituary cannot contain the fullness of spirit Kathy brought to this world. Her ability to love, to forgive, to praise God in gratitude and joy filled the world for all of her 96 years. The numbers of children and adults she has touched during her life cannot be counted but surely she has shared the Holy Spirit with thousands of us. Thank you, God, for giving us Kathy, (Mary Kathryn).
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Scott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.