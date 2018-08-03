VICTOR — Mary Lea Hendrickson, 84, of Victor, passed away Monday, July 30, 2018, at the Missoula Health and Rehabilitation. She was born December 14, 1933, in Vanita, Oklahoma, the daughter of the late Harold and Viola Guy. On May 28, 1950, she married Glenn A. Hendrickson of Swink, Colorado. After their marriage she completed high school and later she received her teaching certificate and was working toward her master's degree in special education from West Texas State University. She retired as Director of Special Education for Hereford School District in Hereford, Texas. After retirement Glenn and Mary moved to the Bitterroot and built a home north of Victor, Montana. They had an extensive church family with Community Baptist Church. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Glenn, two sisters Patty and Marge and her brother Duane. She is survived by her three children son Alvin and wife JoAn, daughter Patricia and husband Richard Priest, son Jon Paul and wife Dona, two sisters LaWanna and Donna and a large extended family. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 3, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. at the Victor Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.