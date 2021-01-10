Mary LeCain

After the war, Bob completed his architecture degree and they moved to Missoula. From an early age, Mary had treasured children. Their first born, Gary, had arrived while they were still stationed at a Texas military base. Four others came in quick succession: Daniel, Douglas, Timothy and Ronald. Mary devoted much of her life to her children, determined that their childhoods would be better than her own. None of Mary’s boys would ever doubt for a second that he was safe, supported and loved. Every one of us remembers those special Saturday trips with Mom to Missoula's old Woolworths lunch counter, where we could have a sandwich, a milkshake and the undivided attention of our beautiful young mother. She was a Cub Scout den mother for years, a school library volunteer, an inexhaustible source of bake sale cookies, a teacher, tutor, and last-minute-school-project genius, and a rock of calm love and stability no matter the adversity.

Though so much of her identity was invested in her five children, when the time came, she gave each of them the gift of guiltless freedom to find their own paths. In those bittersweet days when the last of her children were no longer boys, she reinvented herself, going back to work in her 40s as a florist for Missoula’s Heinrichs Flowers. Her beautiful wedding and prom arrangements were a favorite of Missoula couples for a generation.