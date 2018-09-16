MISSOULA — Mary Loretta Hayes, July 26, 1927 - September 12, 2018
This is the story of Loretta Hayes. Loretta was born in Salt Lake City, Utah and found her forever home in Montana where she fell in love with cattle rancher, Patrick Hayes. Together they had an extraordinary life filled with adventure and celebration.
Loretta was happiest when she was filling the hearts and bellies of her family, friends and café patrons. She was an avid bird watcher and had a deep love of animals, flowers and blue Montana skies. Loretta cherished her lifelong friendships, her modest country home and her children.
There was a charm about her everywhere she went, she was passionate and ambitious, and no matter the size or gender, there was nobody who could back her down.
Her Husband Patrick Hayes preceded Loretta in death. Survivors include her son Neil Bachman, daughter Karen Royce, daughter Anna Marie Harrison, daughter Patricia Brewer, son Michael Hayes, sisters Gene and Maria and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Loretta had a deep love of her community and would like any memorial donations to be made to the Potomac-Greenough Fire Department.
Memorial Services will be planned for next summer, the date is yet to be determined.