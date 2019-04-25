DEER LODGE — Mary Lou Miller, beloved wife, mother, friend, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on April 22, 2019, after a brief fight with cancer. She was born Aug. 3, 1941, in Ennis. She spent her early years on a ranch between Virginia City and Ennis. She later moved to Deer Lodge where she graduated from Powell County High School. She married James D. Miller and together they raised their family and were active in the Deer Lodge community for over 60 years.
Mary Lou was known for her many talents. She was a beautiful seamstress, creating many treasured items for family and friends. She was also a wonderful baker. Everyone who came to visit knew where the cookie can was and it was always full. When her children were older she took her love of cooking to the Deer Lodge school district kitchen where for many years every child that went to school never missed her famous chili and cinnamon roll day. She retired from the school district in 1999 and continued to volunteer for many years in the junior high school home economics department, helping many children learn life skills through sewing and cooking.
Mary Lou was very active in the Deer Lodge community. She volunteered at the "New to You" thrift store and belonged to the Deer Lodge Women's Club. She was a duel member of the Order of Eastern Star chapters Margaret Cumming #57 in Drummond and Floral Chapter #46 in Deer Lodge. She was also active in Daughters of the Nile chapters Sapphira #79 in Helena and Tirizah #3 in Butte. She treasured her many Star and Nile friends and family.
She and Jim made a point to be a part of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildrens' many adventures and activities. Many Montana highway miles were logged attending school and club activities and any cheering sections always included Mary Lou showing her support.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her father, James Schubring, mother Virginia and stepfather Paul Rainville and her great-granddaughter Carli McKenna Miller. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Jim, son Perry (Mindy) Miller of Deer Lodge, daughter Melanie (Kevin) Lackey of Missoula and daughter Joyce (Bill) Schaff of Missoula; grandchildren, Cory (Jamie) Miller, Perry (Tara) Miller, Shawn Miller, Ryan Miller, Kyle (Elise) Schaff, Brent (Natalie) Schaff and Anna (David) Didier and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers Joe (Carol) Rainville, Dick Rainville and Todd Rainville and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 11 a.m. at the Christ Fellowship Church, 600 4th St., Deer Lodge. A reception will follow services. The family requests memorials in Mary Lou's name be made to the Shiners Hospital or a charity of their choice.