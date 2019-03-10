MISSOULA — Mary Louise Evans of Missoula passed away peacefully in Xenia, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
Mary was born Aug. 4, 1924, in Missoula. Daughter of the late Daniel and Esther (Brunner) Evans.
Mary was preceded in death by her brothers Charles Evans (Helen), Daniel “Hughie” Hughes Evans (Cecilia), Donald Evans (Nancy), and Alfred Evans. She is survived by her brother James Evans; sisters-in-law, Karen Wolf and Helen Frongner; nephews Rob Evans (Nancy), Mark Evans (Lehla), Owen Evans; nieces Cindy Caudill (Greg), Marsha Evans, and many extended friends and family.
Mary was a lifelong surgical nurse in Missoula who loved to travel and was devoted to her friends, family and church. She was an accomplished bridge player and she loved baseball. Mary will continue to be loved and missed by all who knew her.