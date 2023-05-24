Mary taught various grades from preschool through six grade for over 50 years in California, Montana, and Idaho. She was very active in whatever community she lived in and church she attended. She was part of and often held officer positions in the American Legion Auxiliary, National Association of Early Childhood, American Association of University Women, Stephen's Minister, Deacon, Presbyterian Women, Delta Kappa Gamma, Western MT Retired Education Association, Friendship Force, and Travelers Rest. She loved music, both singing and playing the piano. She was always in the choir all through her school years, at church, and in community groups like Camerata Singers and Idaho State Chorale. She also loved to travel and visited England, Australia, Egypt, Japan, Kenya, Panama, Columbia, Hawaii, and the Caribbean with Gary or community groups. She never met a stranger, loved to meet new people from all walks of life, and touched many lives.