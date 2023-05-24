Mary Louise (Noble) Barnett
MISSOULA ~ Mary Louise (Noble) Barnett, 81, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 3, 2023.
She was born May 1, 1941, in Exeter, California to Raymond Noble and Nena Hope.
Mary graduated from the University of Pacific in 1963, then lived in Mexico City for two years teaching ESL before becoming a grade school teacher.
She married Gary Allen Barnett on Aug. 9, 1969, at the First Presbyterian Church in Missoula.
Mary taught various grades from preschool through six grade for over 50 years in California, Montana, and Idaho. She was very active in whatever community she lived in and church she attended. She was part of and often held officer positions in the American Legion Auxiliary, National Association of Early Childhood, American Association of University Women, Stephen's Minister, Deacon, Presbyterian Women, Delta Kappa Gamma, Western MT Retired Education Association, Friendship Force, and Travelers Rest. She loved music, both singing and playing the piano. She was always in the choir all through her school years, at church, and in community groups like Camerata Singers and Idaho State Chorale. She also loved to travel and visited England, Australia, Egypt, Japan, Kenya, Panama, Columbia, Hawaii, and the Caribbean with Gary or community groups. She never met a stranger, loved to meet new people from all walks of life, and touched many lives.
Survivors include daughter Alice (Rickie) Gloria, grandchildren Kyrie and Kele Gloria of Missoula; daughter Virginia Barnett, grandchildren Isabella and Samuel Roberts of Pocatello, Idaho; half-brother Thomas (Melanie) Noble of Danville, California.
The service and reception will be on Thursday, June 8, at 1 p.m., at the Missoula First Presbyterian Church with a short graveside ceremony at 3:30 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Missoula.
Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory inMissoula.