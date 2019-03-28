MISSOULA — Mary M. Skalsky, age 99, of Missoula, passed from natural causes March 26, 2019, at Hillside Health Care. Born to Samuel and Sadie Hindman in Sheridan, Wyoming, on June 11, 1919, she attended school in various town and country locations until the family moved to Montana's Bitterroot Valley in 1935, where she graduated from Hamilton High School in 1938.
She married John Skalsky in Hamilton on June 10, 1940, and resided in Hamilton and Corvallis until 1956. She then attended business college in Missoula and moved there to work in the Missoula County Clerk and Recorder office for over 24 years. She was widowed in 1975 and retired in 1981. She filled her time with volunteer work and travel as health would allow. From the late 1960s, she enjoyed being a member of various self-help and metaphysical study groups and in 1996 she became a Reiki practitioner, opening her home to clients and other practitioners.
Her daughter Carol Sims and granddaughters Kathy Anding and Trisha Young reside in Texas. Her son Tom Skalsky and grandsons Paul and Tim reside in Missoula with grandson Sam living in Denver. There are eight great-grandchildren.
Mary requested cremation and that there be no flowers or donations. She suggested that relatives, friends and clients, who might wish to, individually observe a quiet hour of meditation, celebrating her release in their hearts, communing with her spirit and wishing her Godspeed.