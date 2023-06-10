Mary "Marian" Dunne Kinney
Please join us for a luncheon celebration of life for Marian Dunne Kinney who passed away on October 22, 2022. The celebration will be held June 17th at 12pm at Bethlehem Lutheran Church at 603 S. Main St. in Kalispell.
