RONAN — Mary Mendenhall, wife of the late Ward, age 93, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Polson Health and Rehab. She was born on April 11, 1927 in Regina, Saskatchewan the daughter of John and Sophia Evonick.

She married Ward Mendenhall in 1963. They resided in the Ronan area until this time. Mary prided herself in her fine cooking and keeping a beautiful landscape around her home.

Mary and Ward enjoyed dining out on the weekends, always driving the polished “Caddy”. They were very partial to Cadillacs.

She would comment the ”old country” as her parents had emigrated from Romania. It was always interesting to listen to her stories about their history.

Cremation has taken place and there are no services planned. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at thelakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

