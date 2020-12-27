KIRKLAND, Washington — Mary Theresa (Braukus) Rossi was born in Pottsville, Pennsylvania on Oct. 20, 1938. At a very young age, her family moved to Wallace, Idaho where she attended Our Lady of Lourdes Academy. While in high school, "Teddy" became an accomplished pianist, winning several awards. After graduation, she attended the College of Great Falls in Montana, the Columbus Hospital School of Nursing. Her certificate in Radiological Technology in 1958 secured her a position as an X-ray tech with Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle, Washington. During this time, she met her husband Thomas Frances Rossi, with whom she would spend the next 42 years in their home in Juanita (Kirkland), Washington. They had two daughters, and Teddy was an active volunteer in their school and extracurricular activities. She loved family — with a special place for a multitude of family pets — and spent time traveling, crafting and gardening. The Catholic Church was a source of support for her throughout her life. She was known for her kindness and generosity to neighbors, friends and the many causes she cared about.