Maryetta Bauer

On her 50th birthday Maryetta joined Smoke Elser on a pack trip and returned to the Bob Marshall Wilderness, by horse. She also traveled to Alaska to fish with her father and returned to the slopes of Big Mountain with the paraski program. She even purchased a specialized horse trailer adapted to her physical challenges so she and her beloved horse, Rye, could ride and camp. Rye was such a special horse; he was her legs to explore the wild, once again.

Maryetta had a passion for access to public lands and access to health care. She had strong belief that these are fundamental rights, and she wasn’t afraid to let you know! In 2018 Maryetta joined the Women’s March in Seattle carrying a sign that said, “Protect Our Public Lands.” The Montana Comprehensive Health Association appointed Maryetta as a Board Member representing uninsurable residents and she served in that position for 14 years. This work allowed her to influence health care insurance options for not only Montana but for the uninsurable everywhere. Maryetta tells the story of traveling through the White House kitchen, which led to the only accessible elevator, after a national health care conference. Maryetta claimed she was the only woman in Montana to bring both senators to their knees. She treasured her photograph with Senators Baucus and Tester kneeling beside her wheelchair.