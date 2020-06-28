× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Marylor Catherine Wilson, 84, of Missoula passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital.

Marylor was born on June 20, 1935 in Billings to Mary Lore and Alexander Wilson. She grew up in her family home near Pioneer Park and attended Billings Public Schools. She went on to study at Cotty College in Nevada, Missouri, and to graduate from the University of Montana with a degree in French Language. Her love of language and adventure led her to study abroad in Paris.

Marylor (AKA Lori Lahey) married poet Edward Thomas Lahey during her senior year of college and then taught grade school in Missoula and Arlee, and worked for the State in Helena. She took great pride in raising her two daughters with compassion, dedication, and creativity. After her divorce, Marylor spent several years working in Bozeman and at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California. Her most recent, and most beloved, position was at the University of Montana’s School of Law, where she had many dear friends and colleagues — students, staff, and faculty.

After retiring in the spring of 2002, Marylor spent her days attending numerous musical events, seeking out opportunities to play the piano and write, along with daily grandparenting of the highest order. She had friendships with countless individuals whom she adored and cared about deeply.