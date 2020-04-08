Marzita Sundet

DARBY — Marzita (Loomis) Sundet died peacefully in her Darby Montana home at 7:15 PM April 2, 2020 from complications associated with a stroke.
She was born during the depression in Great Falls. She shared an impoverished childhood with 6 siblings. She is survived by 3: Harold Dean Loomis from Deer Lodge; Alta Miller from Dewey; and Bucky Loomis from Butte.
As a child she was very bright and had a thirst for learning. She became the first person in her family to receive a college degree. She earned a degree in nursing from St. Patricks Hospital in Missoula.
While traveling with her husband as he pursued lineman’s work, she worked for many hospitals throughout the country. The family, then with 5 children born in different States, finally settled in Portland, Oregon in 1962 where she worked for Providence Hospital for 33 years until she retired to move back to Montana with her husband. She came out of her short retirement to work for Marcus Daly Hospital in Hamilton for another 16 years.
She finally retired at the age of 78. She was a mother figure to all who knew her. She had the wisdom and deep compassion to help and care for anyone she met. She enjoyed many hobbies such as Indian beadwork, tatting, and sewing. She especially loved to read. Histories were her favorite and Ancient Asian histories were her specialty. She practiced Buddhism for its practical humanism. Marzita knew her life purpose and strove to sow seeds that benefited others. Marzita was truly a successful woman. She is survived by her husband of 64 years Carrol “Whitey” Sundet from Darby, 5 children, 16 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed and may her strong spirit of empathy continue to carry on by all those who she touched.
Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
