Marzita Sundet

DARBY — Marzita (Loomis) Sundet died peacefully in her Darby Montana home at 7:15 PM April 2, 2020 from complications associated with a stroke.

She was born during the depression in Great Falls. She shared an impoverished childhood with 6 siblings. She is survived by 3: Harold Dean Loomis from Deer Lodge; Alta Miller from Dewey; and Bucky Loomis from Butte.

As a child she was very bright and had a thirst for learning. She became the first person in her family to receive a college degree. She earned a degree in nursing from St. Patricks Hospital in Missoula.

While traveling with her husband as he pursued lineman’s work, she worked for many hospitals throughout the country. The family, then with 5 children born in different States, finally settled in Portland, Oregon in 1962 where she worked for Providence Hospital for 33 years until she retired to move back to Montana with her husband. She came out of her short retirement to work for Marcus Daly Hospital in Hamilton for another 16 years.