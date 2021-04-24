Matilda (Tillie) Schmalz Dauenhauer passed away peacefully in Missoula on April 15th, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on the homestead farm of her parents, Kasimer and Matilda (Hartman) Schmalz in Killdeer, ND on May 8th, 1926. She was the fourth of eleven siblings and loved riding her horse, Lulabelle, to and from the local country schools that she attended in the Fayette community. Life was tough on the farm and everyone had to pitch in to get all the work done, which is where Tillie learned the strong work ethic that she passed onto her children.

Tillie married Felix Dauenhauer in Killdeer in 1948 and they enjoyed 52 years together before his passing in 2000. She and Felix moved to Missoula in 1956 with six of their first children in tow. In Missoula seven additional children joined the family. In addition to raising her 13 children, Tillie sold milk, eggs, canned and baked goods from the family home on Tower Street and also worked in the bakery at Buttrey's. Her homemade buns and German Potato Salad will forever be remembered, and a standard to go by. The family relocated to Georgetown Lake in 1978 where they owned/operated Georgetown Lake Lodge for 26 years. Anyone who visited the Lodge could find one or more of the Dauenhauer Clan to tend to their needs. Family was the focus of Tillie's life and her advice was to everyday “get up, get dressed, and get going”, which is exactly what she did. You could always find Tillie with her nails and hair done, wearing a perfect set of pearls. She spent her last days the way she lived her life, surrounded by the ones she loved. She will be forever missed by the generations she leaves behind.