MISSOULA — Matthew Charles Spore, 51, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 in his home of natural causes.
He was born on Dec. 12, 1967, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Norman and Helen Spore. While a young boy he lived with his family on a farm near Mancos, Colorado. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors and spending time with family and friends. While in Mancos High School he competed in the Vocational Industrial Clubs of America Skill Olympics and played on the basketball team.
On Dec. 5, 1988 he married Dana Carol Leach in Grand Junction, Colorado. They had three boys, Justin, Jacob and Jesse. The couple lived there until moving to Missoula in 1996 to be an owner of Big O Tires. He took great pride in his work as a mechanic there while mentoring his younger coworkers. He was extremely well respected there and known around town for his high quality work. Countless people have stories about Matt dropping whatever he was doing to get them out of a jam with car troubles.
You have free articles remaining.
He spent most of his free time supporting his son’s in their activities and exploring the outdoors with incredible friends. Even after a long grueling day turning wrenches he always had just enough energy to play football, baseball or wiffle ball in the yard with his sons. He took his boys up to Noxon to go bass fishing every weekend that he could during the summer. He spent most of his falls up the West Fork hunting and helping out around his friend’s property.
Survivors include his mother, Helen, Stevensville; three sons Justin (Sarah) of Bakersfield, California, Jacob (Londyn) of Williston, North Dakota, Jesse of Watford City, North Dakota, one sister Melinda (Jeff) Martinez of Dove Creek, Colorado; one brother Shane (Amber) Spore of Dolores, Colorado and one grandson, Owen. He is preceded in death by his father, Norman and brother, Edward.
A service will be held on Tuesday Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. at Lighthouse Baptist Church with Pastor Tom Lemmons officiating.