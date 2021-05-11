Matthew Robert Long
Matthew Robert Long left this earthly world on May 5, 2021 at the age of 35. Matthew, or “Angel” to his wife or “Matty” to his friends, was a gentle and compassionate man who could master anything, quickly. A lover of group hugs since he was a toddler, Matthew was an avid outdoorsman and athlete who loved all that nature had to offer. He was an accomplished swimmer, scuba and free diver who loved abalone diving and spear fishing.
He was the proud owner of “A New View Window Cleaning,” loved anything to do with investing and cryptocurrency, and earned his jump wings in the army before joining the Old Guard. His happiest moments involved being with his beloved Rip, family and friends. He especially loved being Uncle and Cousin Matt to all his little nieces, nephews, and best friends' children.
Matthew was loved and adored by his entire family. He is survived by his wife, Kaley Long, whom he loved deeply. Matthew also leaves behind his heartbroken parents, Robin and Patrick Clover of Stevensville, Dan and D'Lynn Long of Oregon, his twin brother Ryan Long, sisters Sara Clover (Philip Bellomo), Rebecca Clover (Nathan Grise-Meyers) and their families. He was surrounded in love by in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, little cousins, a step-brother and step sister, and the best friendsrothers anyone could ask for.
A celebration of Matthew's life will be held on June 5, 2021. More details will follow.
We want to express our sincere gratitude to the impacted neighborhood. We are so sorry that your lives were disrupted by this horrific experience. Your compassionate sacrifice did not go unnoticed, and we thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.
We are forever grateful to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Department for their professional, kind, and compassionate response. They did everything possible to help our beautiful Matthew and have also been impacted by this tragic loss. In lieu of flowers, we kindly request donations to the Ravalli County Sheriff Department:
Sheriff Stephen Holton | Ravalli County, MT - Official Website.
Ravalli County Sheriff Office
Attention: Sheriff Stephen Holton
205 Bedford Street
Suite G
Hamilton, MT 59840
In memory of Matthew Long
Our lives will never be the same without our Matthew. We are committed to doing our part in working towards change to the failedonexistent mental health care system. We have learned that our experience is not unique. Matthew's death will not be in vain.
From Matt's cousin, Erin:
As we drive down the road, I am hit with a question that rocks my emotions yet again:
“What is Heaven like, Mommy?”
Heaven is full of flat bill hats and Giants hoodies,
Unlimited runs to the gas station to grab some chew.
A never ending search for the perfect truck,
Loving hugs that make you feel like you are the only person in the room.
An endless supply of fresh, scuff free shoes,
Extreme patience when explaining cryptocurrency to the clueless people around you.
A smile that lights up the whole place,
One air pod in so you can always multi task.
The latest alleged big foot sightings with your cousin completely backing you,
A competitive drive that shows no mercy.
The most caring and compassionate of hearts,
Super funny youtube videos way before they go viral.
Always being a phone call away to lend a hand,
Sending texts just checking in.
Phone calls making sure your loved ones are chasing their dreams,
Reading bedtime stories and going on family walks.
But the short answer, it's a beautiful place that gained another angel.
Love you always Matt ?
Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.