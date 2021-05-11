Matthew Robert Long

Matthew Robert Long left this earthly world on May 5, 2021 at the age of 35. Matthew, or “Angel” to his wife or “Matty” to his friends, was a gentle and compassionate man who could master anything, quickly. A lover of group hugs since he was a toddler, Matthew was an avid outdoorsman and athlete who loved all that nature had to offer. He was an accomplished swimmer, scuba and free diver who loved abalone diving and spear fishing.

He was the proud owner of “A New View Window Cleaning,” loved anything to do with investing and cryptocurrency, and earned his jump wings in the army before joining the Old Guard. His happiest moments involved being with his beloved Rip, family and friends. He especially loved being Uncle and Cousin Matt to all his little nieces, nephews, and best friends' children.

Matthew was loved and adored by his entire family. He is survived by his wife, Kaley Long, whom he loved deeply. Matthew also leaves behind his heartbroken parents, Robin and Patrick Clover of Stevensville, Dan and D'Lynn Long of Oregon, his twin brother Ryan Long, sisters Sara Clover (Philip Bellomo), Rebecca Clover (Nathan Grise-Meyers) and their families. He was surrounded in love by in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, little cousins, a step-brother and step sister, and the best friendsrothers anyone could ask for.