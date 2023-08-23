Matthew Thomas Quist

April 6, 1996 - August 8, 2023

Matthew Thomas Quist, 27, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023, in Missoula, Montana.

Matthew was born April 6, 1996, in Kalispell, to John and Mary Ann Quist. Known for his boundless energy and sense of adventure, Matthew spent his childhood exploring the woods around his home in Woods Bay, climbing the tallest trees, sledding down the steepest hills, and swimming in Flathead Lake. His natural athleticism led him to successfully compete in many sports, including basketball and track. As a senior at Flathead High School, he won the 2014 Class AA state title in high jump, with a jump of 6-7, achieving a personal best of 6-9. Matthew continued his athletic career at the University of Montana, qualifying for two NCAA Regional Championships and three Big Sky Conference Championships. He finished his high jump career with a personal record of 7-1.

During his time at the University, Matt developed a love of learning and academics. He graduated with a degree in political science in 2017 and began his master's degree in business administration. Matt was a student at large, participating as a member of the Board on Budget and Finance and the Student Political Action Committee. This participation excited a love of advocacy and involvement that led Matt to successfully run for ASUM senate.

He will forever be remembered for his extraordinary wit, his wonderful sense of humor, and his kind soul. Matthew was deeply compassionate, always encouraging those around him with his bright uplifting smile and understanding eyes. A true friend to all, he wished the best for everyone he met.

Matthew is survived by his mother and father, and his sister Elizabeth.

Viewing & Reconciliation will be held at 10:00am Saturday, August 26th at Christ the King Parish in Missoula. The funeral mass officiated by Father Kirby Longo will begin at 11:00am, followed by a reception. A burial will follow at Bigfork Community Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Matthew Quist to University of Montana Track and Field.

Donate to UM Track and Field:

(Please make sure to put in Memorial for Matthew Quist in comment section for donation)

Grizzly Scholarship Association

(406) 243-6481