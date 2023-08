Kalispell – Matthew Thomas Quist, 27, passed away August 8, 2023. Services will be held on Saturday, August 26th, 2023 at Christ the King Parish, 1400 Gerald Ave, Missoula, MT 59801 with viewing at 10:00am and Mass at 11:00am, followed by a reception. Burial will take place at Bigfork Community Cemetery, 655 Lee Rd, Bigfork, MT 59911 at 4:30pm. For condolences and obituary visit www.gardencityfh.com.