MISSOULA — Maureen Adele DeWitt passed away on this Earth Aug. 21, 2018 during surgery that offered hope for a better future. That thought was in her mind as the procedure began, promising a better life with less discomfort. Always an optimist, energetic and upbeat, she inspired those around her to be the same. God gifted her with beauty, inside and out, leaving those who loved her wanting, because of her passing. None of us is perfect, and she never claimed to be, but hers was an inspiring life, always trying to improve the lives of others. She was continually reaching out to even the slightest of those she knew, not the least of whom were the employees of the businesses that she frequented, sometimes becoming close friends with those individuals outside of the commercial relationships.
She and her husband of over fifty-five years, Ward Stark DeWitt, MD, enjoyed travel throughout the world over their married life, preferably by cruise ship, creating lasting memories not only of the locations, but also of the friends met along the way, passengers and crew alike. Maureen was a "force of nature" who earned the moniker, "Mighty Mo." She was not only a supporting staff member of North American Aviation during the Apollo project, but later worked in the theater arts in California as a founding member of the North Coast Repertory Theatre. After moving to Montana, she worked in the Police Department as well as leading the Republican Party Central Committee in Missoula. She also became the Greek Life Advisor at the University of Montana. She made instant friends with most people that she met; a fact verified when her "birthday celebrations" often went on for weeks with cards, phone calls and luncheon dates. She was proudly Irish, and luckily had a chance to visit Ireland one year before God called her home.
Her family already misses her terribly including her husband, Ward Stark DeWitt, MD, her son Sgt. Ward DeWitt, her daughter-in-law, Stacey, and her grand-daughter, Stephanie. She is also survived by her dear brother William Witcher of Houston, Texas, and her sister, Nancy Besco of Dallas, Texas. Her treasured friends are too numerous to list, but they all know who they are, and will understand why they cannot be identified individually.
Because her husband served in the United States Air Force, her ashes are interred at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula.