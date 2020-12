ST. IGNATIUS — Maureen P. "Kelly" Swaney, 72, passed away Monday, Dec. 21 at Community Hospital of Missoula. A rosary will be recited at 8 p.m. Sunday at Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius with Mass being celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at the St. Ignatius Catholic Mission. Burial will follow in the St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery.