MISSOULA - Maureen Pearl “Kelly” Swaney, 72, passed away Dec. 21, 2020 at Community Hospital in Missoula due to COVID complications. She was born March 1, 1948, to Juanita and Joseph James Swaney. Kelly was a proud member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

Kelly spent her childhood growing up in the family home in Hot Springs.

Her favorite memories were growing up and playing with her cousins The Grays. She graduated from Dixon High School, earning the title of Homecoming Queen and Salutatorian of her graduating class. Kelly was also a cheerleader and was known to break out in cheer “Dixon Demons are red hot!” She graduated from the University of Montana in Missoula with a Bachelor’s degree in social work.

Kelly married Camille Matt from this union, Juanita Angelic Swaney was born. Kelly and Camille later divorced.

Kelly held various professional positions within the CSKT including; Associate Judge, Social Worker with Tribal Social Services in ICWA (Indian Child Welfare Act) and Child Protection, Juvenile Probation Officer, Fish & Game Secretary, Fire Control (fire look-out), Dorm RA at KHJCC, South Fork gate keeper, General Assistance and Trust Manager, HRD Summer Program, Counselor, SKC Nursing Recruiter, and Director of Fairbank Native Cooperation in Alaska.