Mavis (Bjorgan) Bitz

Mavis Jean (Bjorgan) Bitz passed away on April 21, 2023 at the age of 81. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, beloved husband, Tim Bitz, and sister, Irene. She is survived by her sisters, Bev & Kay; her children, Laura and Daniel; along with her four step-daughters from her marriage with Tim: Darlene, Bonnie, Debbie and Brenda. She also has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mavis loved her home and family. She was passionate about reading, puzzles, crosswords, bird watching, and painted lawn ornaments in her free time. She also enjoyed watching movies with her family. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper and was a devoted and loving wife. She worked hard all her life, and cherished time with family and friends.

Mavis will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Her remarkable smile and sense of humor were a comfort to all who knew her.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Mavis' family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com