Maxine Nelson Conway

Maxine Nelson Conway passed away on August 5, 2023, at Logan Health in Whitefish. Max was born in Missoula, Montana on February 13, 1933 to Alfred Nelson and Hazel Owen Nelson. She is survived by her husband , Richard (Dick) Conway of Whitefish and children Debra Adair (Tm), Richard "Butch" Conway (Tracy) and Jennifer Speer (Bill). She is also survived by grandchildren Daniel and Christopher Adair, Trista Speer Noble, Nora Speer, Tiffany Rose and Adrianna Churchill , as well as 11 great grandchildren. Max is also survived by her sister Dolores McLean.

Dick and Max met at Missoula County High School and married after graduation when Dick enlisted in the Air Force. They were married for 72 years. After completing his education in Seattle and working for Boeing , they moved back home to Montana and opened Radio Shack in Kalispell. With Max's assistance, it became one of the top Radio Shack stores in the Northwest. Max was named top salesperson throughout the time they were in business.

Max enjoyed flying with Dick in their Cherokee airplane and became proficient at crosswind landings. They traveled extensively and enjoyed Mexico particularly. Max had a special affinity for the people and culture of Mexico and was warmly received wherever she went.

In her short 90 years she lived a life of love, adventure and joy. She was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing her and will be deeply missed.