Mayme Akiko Canham

Mayme Akiko Canham of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Saturday, April 15th, 2023, at St. Patrick's Hospital of natural causes. Mayme was just one month shy of her 102nd birthday.

Mayme was born on May 26th,1921, in Chula Vista, CA. To say she lived a long and adventurous life is an understatement. In 1939, Mayme's family sold their celery farm and moved overseas to northern Japan, where she attended Keisen High School. Shortly afterwards, war broke out and Mayme's family underwent many hardships. After the war, she spent years overcoming health issues and working on her return to the United States. Finally, in 1951, Mayme managed to return to America by relocating to a small town in Wisconsin. Having lost her father Toshio and younger sister Betty during WWll, her sister, Katherine, and her mother, Tomoyo, soon followed her back to the US.

Mayme went on to attend the University of Wisconsin, Madison and graduated with a BA in Pharmacy in 1956. It was there that she met the love of her life, Donald Canham. The couple married in 1957 and after a brief stay in Washington, D.C. where they worked as pharmacists. They moved to Missoula, MT in 1963, there they welcomed two daughters, Kathy and Lori.

Mayme was a staple at the corner of Hilda and Beverly across from Bonner Park and was always there with a homemade meal for the family. After raising their family, Mayme returned to work as a pharmacist at Palmer's Drug Store where she worked until she retired at the age of 90.

Mayme and Don enjoyed their life in Missoula as part of the University of Montana faculty. Together, they also spent many happy days at Flathead Lake. They happily welcomed four grandchildren into the world: Max Winkelhake, Tessa Winkelhake, Katie Evans and Zachary Evans.

Mayme rejoined her devoted husband on April 15th 2023. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Evans and Lori Winkelhake, who will miss her every day. A small internment ceremony will be held in June in Mayme's honor, where she will be put to rest with her beloved husband, Don.

