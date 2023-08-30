Megan Ann Thompson

Megan Ann Thompson, age 83, of Deer Lodge, MT, passed away on August 25, 2023.

Vigil will be held at 6 PM on Friday Sept. 1, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Parish, 605 Clark St. in Deer Lodge. Funeral Mass will begin at 11 AM on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the church with Rite of Committal to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Deer Lodge.

A luncheon will follow at St. Mary's Center. Memorials in honor of Megan are suggested to: (all Deer Lodge, MT 59722): Deer Lodge Art Club (PO Box 864), or Immaculate Conception Parish, Deer Lodge (611 Clark), or Powell County Literacy Program (409 Missouri Ave Suite 101).

